After NHRC probe Chhattisgarh cops accused of raping, assaulting 16 women

New Delhi: Police in under-reported Chhattisgarh have been accused of violating human rights after the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) found that 16 women were raped and assaulted in Bijapur district on October 2015.

“The Commission has observed that it is of the view that, prima-facie, human rights of the victims have been grossly violated by the security personnel of the Government of Chhattisgarh for which the State Government is vicariously liable,” read the statement by the NHRC.

The NHRC has also issued a show cause notice to the Chhattisgarh government where it has asked why it should not recommend interim monetary relief of Rs 37 lakh to the victims.

The Indian Express published a report where it said that more than 40 women from five villages of Pegdapalli, Chinnagelur, Peddagelur, Gundam and Burgicheru had been allegedly raped and sexually assaulted by police personnel.

Also Read: NHRC sees violation of human rights after Odisha man carries wife's corpse for 12 km

They also reported instances of plundering by the police.

“The Commission, after careful consideration of the material on record, found that there are in total 34 victims mentioned in FIR Nos. 22/2015, 2/2016 and 3/2016. The material includes copies of statement of victims recorded by the NHRC Team as well as those recorded u/s 164 CrPC in case FIR No. 22/15, FIR No. 2/16 and FIR No. 3/16 in respect of 15 victims, sent by the IGP, Police Headquarters, Raipur vide letter dated 12th November, 2016,” the NHRC said.