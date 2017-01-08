Rs 4.05 cr of new currency notes seized by police in Barabanki, UP

Lucknow: Rs 4.05 cr in new currency notes were seized by the police in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. This so far is the biggest haul of currency notes with the poll season in full swing in Uttar Pradesh.

Police had their suspicion on three vehicles; two resembled ATM cash vehicles, while another was a private vehicle.

The police have arrested 12 people in this case; these people were arrested from two locations — Haidergarh and Chaukha Ghat.

The case has been referred to the Income Tax Department but no FIR has been registered in this matter till now.