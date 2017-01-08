AAP out of election action in UP; but will campaign against BJP

New Delhi: Even though the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is bent on garnering votes in Punjab, it has maintained that it won't go totally obscure during the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

The Kejriwal-led party has decided that after Punjab and Goa goes to election, two states where AAP is trying to increase its stake, AAP leaders will concentrate on exposing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has vociferously criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's demonetisation move and is now going to campaign against the BJP in Uttar Pradesh.

"This move is to ensure that Uttar Pradesh is not made to pay heavily in case of a wrong decision by the people as the state politics make a big impact on national politics, with the next Lok Sabha polls scheduled two years hence. We have to caution people as to how can a party which has proved to be a failure at the national level be a good option in the politically crucial state," Maheshwari said.

UP polls have been divided into seven phases as the final date for the polling has been set on March 8.