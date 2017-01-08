Kiran Bedi announces will quit L-G’s position in May 2018

New Delhi: The growing rift between the Congress government in Puducherry and the Lt. Governor (L-G) Kiran Bedi is quite evident. On Saturday L-G Kiran Bedi announced that she will quit the post after the completion of 2 years in office that is on May 2018.

"I have given myself a tenure here. I shall relinquish my office on May 29, 2018 when I complete two years in Puducherry," she told PTI. Kiran Bedi also said that she has informed her seniors about her decision.

Kiran Bedi's statement has surfaced a day after Congress MLAs shot off a memorandum to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh complaining about Bedi's style of functioning in the backdrop of her cancelling an order of Chief Minister V Narayanasamy banning officials from using social media for official communication.

The first woman IPS officer was sworn in as the Lt Governor of the Union Territory on May 29, 2016.

There have been differences between the government and the L-G on several occasions.