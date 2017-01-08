I thank the overseas community for supporting the fight against black money, corruption: PM Modi

New Delhi: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed a large gathering of Non-Resident Indians at the 14th Pravasi Bharati Divas held in Bengaluru city. The Prime Minister specifically reached out to the Indian youths living abroad.

The PM made a major announcement stating that the Persons of India Origin cards (PIO) must be converted to Overseas Indian Citizenship cards (OCI) by June 30.

At the convocation where more than 300 Indian youths — including nearly 150 PIOs — were participating, Modi said that the 2017 PBD would focus on 4Ts: Talent, Technology, Training and Teamwork.

Talking about demonetisation, a move which has been decried by the Opposition as a mere political gamble, the Prime Minister thanked the overseas community for supporting the "government's fight against black money and corruption".

"Remittance of close to 69 billion dollars annually by overseas Indians makes an invaluable contribution to the Indian economy," said PM Modi.

In a veiled statement to the critics of demonetisation, the PM said, "It is unfortunate that there are some political parties that term my effort as anti-people."

Durbhagya ki baat hai, black money ke kuch rajneetik pujari hain jo hamare prayason ko janta virodhi darshate hain: PM Modi #DeMonetisation pic.twitter.com/QHeCviFMsY — ANI (@ANI_news) January 8, 2017

The event was attended by the Portugal Prime Minister Antonio Costa, Suriname Vice Presidency Michael Ashwin Adhin, Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Vijay Goel, and Minister of State for External Affairs VK Singh.