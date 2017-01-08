Bihar: JDU leader shot dead by unknown assailants in Patna’s Barh
JDU leader shot dead in Patna’s Barh | Photo: Pictorial Representation

Patna: A Janta Dal United (JDU) leader Mukesh Singh was shot dead by unknown assailants in Barh of Patna, Bihar on Sunday morning.

As per reports, Mukesh Singh was the general secretary of JDU's Barh district unit.

The reason of the murder which took place at Dhelwa Gossai area of Barh is yet to be ascertained.

Police have sent the body of the deceased for post mortem and investigation of the same is underway.

(Further details awaited)

 

