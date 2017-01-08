Samajwadi Party MP Amar Singh to get 'Z' category security cover

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Amar Singh's security was increased to 'Z' category on Saturday. This security was provided to Amar Singh by Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The 'Z' category security comes into effect immediately.

Amar Singh was supposedly the main reason of the 'rift' between Mulayam Singh and the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. He has been termed as an 'outsider' by CM Akhilesh Yadav on many instances.

In 2014, when the NDA government came to power Amar Singh enjoyed the 'Z' category security cover. In UP security provided to anyone by the central government is either threat-based security or status-based security. Amar Singh was given the 'Z' category under threat-based category.

After the NDA government came to power they began to cut down the security of people and therefore Amar Singh's security was downgraded and in June 2016 his security was completely withdrawn.

For some unknown reason the SP MP has been again provided the second highest security cover by the BJP-led Centre. As per reports the security cover has been provided after the threat-based assessment committee files. This committee is headed by the Union Home Secretary.

Amar Singh had earlier enjoyed ‘Z+’ security cover during the Congress regime in 2008.

Z category has a security cover of 22 personnel including 4 to 5 National Security Guard (NSG) Commandos and other police personnel. NSG commandos are armed with sophisticated MP5 submachine guns and modern communication gadgets, and each member of the team is adept in martial arts and unarmed combat skills.