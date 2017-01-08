Shahi Imam of Kolkata mosque issues 'fatwa' against PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Expressing his condemnation at the effects of demonetisation in the country, the Imam of Kolkata's Tipu Sultan mosque on Sunday issued a 'fatwa' against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Shahi Imam, known as Syed Mohammad Nurur Rahman Barkati, said that people were being harassed every day due to the demonetisation.

“Modi is bluffing the society and the innocent people of the country through demonetisation and nobody wants him to continue as the Prime Minister,” the Imam said at the joint conference by the All India Majlis-e-Sura and All India Minority Forum.

Soon as the fatwa was issued, BJP National Secretary Sidharth Nath Singh condemned Syed's action and demanded his arrest.

"The fatwa against our Prime Minister is highly condemnable. TMC MP Idris Ali was sitting next to him when he issued the fatwa," said Singh.