Cops file case in January 03 Bengaluru molestation case

Bengaluru: The IT hub of India, Bengaluru has been making headlines but for all the wrong reasons. In another shameful incident, a young woman was allegedly molested by around two men in east Bengaluru on January 3.

As per the complaint lodged by the lady in the Banswadi Police station, the incident took place when she was waiting for a cab on her way back home from the gym on the evening of January 3. She said that while she waiting there, two strangers on a bike approached her and one of them molested.

Police have, registered a case of molestation against the unknown perverts.

In another similar incident, a group of youths on January 01 had assaulted a young woman in the Kammanahalli area of east Bangaluru. On January 05, the police arrested four persons in connection with the case, on the basis of the CCTV footage that was located in that area.