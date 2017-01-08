UP Election 2017: BSP supremo Mayawati announces final list of candidates

Lucknow: On Sunday, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati took a dig at Uttar Pradesh (UP) Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and said that the UP CM and his 'guru' Ram Gopal Yadav are planning an alliance with the Congress for the upcoming assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh and this idea has been planted by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

BJP, Akhilesh or unke guru Ram Gopal ko andar hi andar Congress ke sath alliance banane ki baat keh rahe hain: BSP Chief Mayawati pic.twitter.com/re6N2KDzrm — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 8, 2017

Mayawati also said that if the people of UP vote for the two different Samajwadi Party camps they will be wasting their vote and this will definitely benefit the BJP.

BSP supremo has also called for a key party meeting and has asked all office bearers of the party and all the candidates for the upcoming polls to attend the meeting.

BSP on Sunday announced its final list of candidates for its 101 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh. With this announcement the party has declared its candidates for 401 seats for the upcoming assembly polls.

The remaining two seats on which the candidates have not yet been announced are of the Sonbhadra constituency and once the Election Commission declares that whether the seats are general or reserved then the party will go ahead announce the candidates on those seats.

According to the party supremo Mayawati, BSP has given 87 tickets to Dalits, 97 to Muslims and 106 to OBCs.

As the Uttar Pradesh Elections approach the war of words between the political parties seems to be heating up. Taking jibes at each other’s party during elections is a common practice.