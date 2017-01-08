Ghatkopar MLA Ram Kadam organises mass pilgrimage for 25,000 people

Mumbai: Ghatkopar MLA Ram Kadam on Sunday announced that he will be leading a mass pilgrimage of 25,000 people to Shirdi.

In the past too Ram Kadam in his political career with the MNS and the BJP had announced multiple tours for 1,75,000 pilgrims to Kashi, Ajmer Sharif, Palitana in Gujarat, Nashik, Shirdi, Sarnath.

There had been allegations levelled against him that he had organised these tours to gain political advantages.

"I conducted the Kumbh Yatra at a time when there was no election in sight. In fact, my rival parties are joining the bandwagon by organising similar events. It is they who have their eyes on the BMC poll," Kadam told a leading daily.

"We have vacant buses trailing the cavalcade. And we take mechanics along. If there is a breakdown we quickly shift people to the back-up bus, repair the faulty bus, and resume the journey," he added.

Vijay Puranik, the organiser of Kadam's pilgrim events said that they give caps to the pilgrims as a mark of identification and ask them not to take it off unless it gets lost.