Digitisation costs Ahmedabad civil engineer Rs 8 lakh

Ahmedabad: After he ignored the malfunctioning in his phone, a civil engineer in Ahmedabad was ripped off of Rs 8 lakh through fraudulent mobile banking. The people responsible for the con are still on the loose.

Rutvik Patel, resident of Shahibaug, was facing issues with his mobile connection but he ignored the problem thinking of it as some minor glitch. When the problem took a toll, he headed towards the network provider’s, Reliance, service center to get a new SIM card. But he was left gob smacked when the center’s official told him that a new card has already been issued in his name.

The 29-year-old engineer lost more ground when he learnt that he had been duped of Rs 8 lakh from his two bank accounts.

The money was moved from his accounts to third party accounts, which is only possible through one time passwords (OTPs) that a user receives on his registered mobile number (RMN) with the bank.

According to the police, the hackers stole the information from his phone and then got Rutvik’s mobile number re-issued. After getting the hold of the number that was registered with the banks, the conmen executed the transactions.

Rutvik lodged a complaint immediately and the police is now probing the matter.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Rajdeep Singh Zala said, “As per TRAI rules, a cellphone service provider needs the SIM card holder’s name and proper documentation for issuing a duplicate/ new SIM card. The SIM card holder has to be physical present to collect the duplicate. However, in this case the complainant’s service provider — Reliance Communications — has not followed the rule. So, action will be taken against them for flouting norms.”