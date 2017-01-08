Watch RPF personnel mercilessly beat up differently abled man
Balasore: An atrocious incident showing police brutality has come to light, where a differently abled man was cruelly bashed up by two Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel at the railway station in Balasore, Odisha.

A video captured the whole incident where the apprehended man was mercilessly seen being punched and kicked by the police personnel at the platform in front of several bystanders.

 

 

The victim, who is bereft of a leg, was held by the Railway police on the alleged charges of mobile theft at the busy platform of the train station.

 

 

