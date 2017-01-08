Watch RPF personnel mercilessly beat up differently abled man

Balasore: An atrocious incident showing police brutality has come to light, where a differently abled man was cruelly bashed up by two Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel at the railway station in Balasore, Odisha.

Also Read: 'Kiss prank' YouTuber to kiss prison walls after cops promise action

A video captured the whole incident where the apprehended man was mercilessly seen being punched and kicked by the police personnel at the platform in front of several bystanders.

#WATCH Specially abled man thrashed by Railway Police in Balasore(Odisha) for allegedly stealing a mobile phone (3.1.17) pic.twitter.com/niiqNo3gAV — ANI (@ANI_news) January 8, 2017

The victim, who is bereft of a leg, was held by the Railway police on the alleged charges of mobile theft at the busy platform of the train station.