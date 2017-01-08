Dialogue the only way to solve Kashmir issue: Yashwant Sinha

New Delhi: Former Union Minister and senior BJP leader Yashwant Sinha has said that the BJP-PDP government should initiate a dialogue with all the stake holders at the earliest to solve the Kashmir issue.

He has asked the govt to improve the human rights situation in the valley.

A five member team led by Yashwant Sinha visited Kashmir twice after the unrest in the valley.

The report was made public on Saturday and it called for urgent counselling for minors, who were being released from detentions.

The report further said there is a crisis of acknowledgement of Kashmir issue.

“Almost every Kashmiri we met said that there was a need for a one time political settlement and that unless the political issue was resolved, destruction would continue to visit the Valley,” the report said.

