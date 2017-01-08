Will win elections under Akhilesh Yadav, says SP’s Ram Gopal Yadav

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party’s (SP) Ram Gopal Yadav in an exclusive conversation with NewsX on Sunday said he was optimistic about the upcoming Assembly Elections in Uttar Pradesh and added that he was confident that the Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Singh Yadav-led party would win the state polls.

Expelled from Samajwadi Party by president Mulayam Singh Yadav, Ram Gopal also said that whether they get the party’s cycle symbol or not, the result of the polls will come in their favour.

Also Read: Will fight elections under Akhilesh as National President: Ram Gopal Yadav

Further targeting senior party member Amar Singh’s forgery allegations, Yadav said, “Real SP had submitted proofs along with the affidavits to Election Commission. They sent it to Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) too but he didn't receive.”

Farzi log farzi hi baatein karte hain, hum aisa nahi karte hain:Ramgopal Yadav on Amar Singh's comment that signatures of support are forged pic.twitter.com/GjiFRG817R — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 8, 2017

“These people are not letting Netaji think freely from the last 1 to 2 years. They are giving him wrong information,” he added.