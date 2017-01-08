Will win elections under Akhilesh Yadav, says SP’s Ram Gopal Yadav
Sunday, January 8, 2017 - 17:58
New Delhi: Samajwadi Party’s (SP) Ram Gopal Yadav in an exclusive conversation with NewsX on Sunday said he was optimistic about the upcoming Assembly Elections in Uttar Pradesh and added that he was confident that the Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Singh Yadav-led party would win the state polls.

Expelled from Samajwadi Party by president Mulayam Singh Yadav, Ram Gopal also said that whether they get the party’s cycle symbol or not, the result of the polls will come in their favour.

Further targeting senior party member Amar Singh’s forgery allegations, Yadav said, “Real SP had submitted proofs along with the affidavits to Election Commission. They sent it to Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) too but he didn't receive.”

 

 

“These people are not letting Netaji think freely from the last 1 to 2 years. They are giving him wrong information,” he added.

 

 

