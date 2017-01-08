I-T department asks banks to report pre-demonetisation cash deposits

New Delhi: The Income Tax department on Sunday asked all the banks to report the pre-demonetisation cash deposits in saving accounts between April 1 and November 9, 2016. The move will help in analysing the banking transactions in the months before demonetisation.

Besides, the banks have also been directed to ask the account holders to furnish the PAN (permanent account number) or Form-60 (for those without PAN) by or before February 28 this year. Form-60 is a declaration form filed by an individual without PAN.

"Income Tax Rules have been amended to provide that bank shall obtain and link PAN or Form No 60 (where PAN is not available) in all existing bank accounts, other than Basic Savings Bank Deposit Accounts (BSBDA), by February 28, 2017, if not already done," a Finance Ministry statement said.

Also Read: Estimates of demonetised notes back with banks may be incorrect, says RBI

This rule, however, will not apply to the BSBDA, which are zero balance savings accounts, including the Jandhan accounts designed to promote financial inclusion, the statement said.

The Reserve Bank of India had, last month, mandated that no withdrawal shall be allowed from the accounts having substantial credit balance or deposits if PAN or Form 60 is not provided in respect of such accounts.

"It has also been provided under the new rules that person who is required to obtain PAN or Form No.60 shall record the PAN/Form No.60 in all the documents and quote the same in all the reports submitted to the Income Tax Department," the statement added.

The ministry also said that banks and post offices had been mandated to submit information in respect of cash deposits from April 1, 2016 to November 8, 2016 in accounts where the cash deposits during the period November 9, 2016 to December 30, 2016 exceeds the specified limits.

The move aims to analyse the banking transactions carried out in months before the demonetisation decision was announced on November 8. On that day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes were no longer legal tender. Citizens were given up to December 30 to deposit the demonetised currency in banks.