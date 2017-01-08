Amid tussle with son Akhilesh, Mulayam Singh asserts he is party chief

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav on Sunday addressed a press conference in New Delhi.

Asserting his authority over the party, Mulayam Singh said he is the President of SP, his son Akhilesh Yadav is the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and Shivpal Yadav is the state President.

“I am Samajwadi Party chief, Akhilesh Yadav is the Chief Minister UP and Shivpal Yadav is the state President,’’ Mulayam Singh Yadav said.

He added that the decision taken by Akhilesh supporters to replace him by the Chief Minister as the party chief was null and void.

Akhilesh Yadav continued to be the Chief Minister, he added, in a matter-of-fact statement that he did not recognize his son as the party boss that he (Akhilesh) claims to be.

Mulayam Singh also said Ram Gopal Yadav had been expelled from the Samajwadi Party and hence he had no right to call the national convention where Akhilesh Yadav replaced him (Mulayam) as the party chief.

Mulayam Singh is in Delhi to meet the Election Commission (EC) to decide the poll symbol for the upcoming assembly elections.

On January 1, the Akhilesh faction dislodged Mulayam Singh as the party President and designated the former Chief Minister and ex-Defence Minister as the "marg darshak" (mentor).

Since then, both factions of the Samajwadi Party have approached the Election Commission to claim the election symbol "cycle" ahead of assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Ram Gopal Yadav, a Rajya Sabha member, has emerged as a key strategist for Akhilesh Yadav in what has turned an initial family squabble into a full-fledged political battle in Uttar Praesh.