In protest against 1% bank surcharge, petrol pumps to refuse card payments from Jan 9

New Delhi: In a big blow to the Centre’s digitisation drive, petrol pump dealers on Sunday announced that they will not accept the plastic money as a mode of payment from Monday, January 9.

Banking heavyweights HDFC, ICICI and Axis, sent a notice on Saturday night to the petrol pump dealers stating 1% surcharge will be levied on the card transactions at petrol pumps. Outraged at the notice, dealers announced that they will not accept card payments.

Ajay Bansal, president of All India Petroleum Dealers, said, “HDFC, Axis and ICICI banks have issued us notice directing us to provide them 1% surcharge on every payment we receive through cards from customers.”

“Our profit margin is already too low that it doesn’t leave any scope to give requested surcharge. Hence, we have decided not to use SoP machines from these banks,” added Bansal.

Elsewhere, representing the Delhi Petrol Dealers Association, president Anurag Narain announced that starting tonight, they will not accept any credit or debit card of any bank.

“Banks have levied a fee of 1% on us. We have no option but to stop EDC machines from operating from pumps,” said Narain.

The PoS (Point of Sale) machines at majority of the petrol pumps that process the card payments are covered by the aforementioned banks.

This announcement will certainly get many worried as the country has been going through a cash crunch recently and disallowing the usage of credit or debit cards at petrol pumps will only worsen the situation.