5 killed as Kolkata-bound Maitree Express rams car near Dhaka

Dhaka: At least five persons, including four members of a family, were killed on Sunday when a Kolkata bound Indo-Bangladesh Maitree Express collided with a car, media reported.

According to a police official, the accident took place around 10 am in Gazipur district, near Dhaka, Xinhua news agency reported.

The car got stalled on the tracks while it was passing an unmanned level crossing and collided with the Indo-Bangladesh Friendship Express from Dhaka, the official added. Earlier media reports said it was a mini-bus that the train smashed into.

Despite severe damage to the train, none of the hundreds of passengers it was carrying on board was injured, according to the official. Rail service in parts of Bangladesh remained suspended due to the accident.

Bangladesh has one of the highest fatality rates in train accidents.

There are many unmanned level crossings along the Bangladesh Railway across the country, where most of the railway tracks are in a dilapidated condition. These often cause accidents, media reports said.