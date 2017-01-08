Demonetisation has hit Maoists and terrorists: Rajnath Singh

Ranchi: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said demonetisation has dealt a blow to terrorism and Left-Wing Extremism in the country.

Inaugurating the Eastern Sector Headquarters of CISF and Residential Complex here, he said many people don't want the poor and tribal people to prosper but misguide and exploit them.

Appealing to the Maoists to quit violence, he said "the government is ready to have a dialogue".

Singh said cyber terrorism is a challenge for the whole world and special preparation is needed to deal with it. The security forces need technical upgradation to deal with this challenge, he added.

The Home Minister said the Indian economy is the fastest developing economy in the world and that India would be among the top three economies of the world in the next 15 years.

Observing that the CISF has "a multi-dimensional role", he said that at present there are 1.45 lakh CISF troopers in the nation and very soon 35,000 more will be recruited.