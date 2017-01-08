ICICI takes u-turn on charging 1% on card payments at petrol pumps

New Delhi: ICICI bank on Sunday took a u-turn on their notice of charging 1% on card payments received at petrol pumps. The bank said the dealers can go on with the usual business.

This comes after petrol pump dealers across nation, aggravated on the notice issued by the banks, announced that petrol pumps will not accept card payments from Monday, January 9.

Will the other two banks, HDFC and Axis, follow the same route or firmly stand by their notice remains to be seen.