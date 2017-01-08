Modi degree row: Delhi University directed to allow inspection of records

New Delhi: The Delhi University was directed by the Central Information Commission (CIC) to allow inspection of the records of students who had secured their BA degree in 1978, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s.

The Commission directed the university to inspect the relevant register where the complete information about the result of all students who passed in Bachelor of Arts in year 1978 is available.

“Facilitate inspection of relevant register where complete information about result of all students who passed in Bachelor of Arts, in year 1978 along with roll number, names of the students, father's name and marks obtained as available with the University and provide certified copy of the extract of relevant pages from the register, free of cost," the Commission said.

An RTI was filed to seek details about the total number of students who appeared for the examination for the BA degree in the year 1978 along with the roll numbers, name of the students with father's name and examination result.

The CIC, however, had rejected to provide any information, saying that it was an invasion of the privacy of students.