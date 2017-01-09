Terrorists attack GREF camp in Akhnoor, J&K; 3 personnel killed

New Delhi: A terror attack in the Akhnoor sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday resulted in the death of three General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) personnel.
The attack took place at the GREF camp situated near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Akhnoor sector of Jammu and Kashmir. Sources first claimed that three personnel were injured in the attack.
After the attack, the armed terrorist returned to the Pakistani side, claimed sources.
#BREAKING: Terror attack on GREF camp pic.twitter.com/PEiYwZLKfY
— NewsX (@NewsX) January 9, 2017
Terror attacks have increased in the Valley ever since the encounter of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani and the subsequent Uri attack and surgical strikes that followed it.
