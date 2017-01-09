Terrorists attack GREF camp in Akhnoor, J&K; 3 personnel killed

New Delhi: A terror attack in the Akhnoor sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday resulted in the death of three General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) personnel.

The attack took place at the GREF camp situated near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Akhnoor sector of Jammu and Kashmir. Sources first claimed that three personnel were injured in the attack.

After the attack, the armed terrorist returned to the Pakistani side, claimed sources.

The attack took place in Battal area near the international border, police said.

"The attack has taken place in the morning. Reinforcements have been rushed to tackle the terrorists," a senior police officer said in Jammu.

The GREF is the parent cadre force of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) that builds and maintains border roads in the country.

Terror attacks have increased in the Valley ever since the encounter of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani and the subsequent Uri attack and surgical strikes that followed it.