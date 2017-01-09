Firing in Delhi's Uttam Nagar by unknown persons injures 4
Firing in Delhi's Uttam Nagar injures 4 | Photo: ANI

New Delhi: At least four people were injured in firing by unknown persons allegedly due to gang war in Delhi's Uttam Nagar area last night, a report suggests. 
 
The reason of the firing is yet to be ascertained and the police are investigating the matter. 
 
 
As per reports, the residents of the area are unaware of who the people were who fired on the injured. 
 
Further details awaited...
 
