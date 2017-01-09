Firing in Delhi's Uttam Nagar by unknown persons injures 4

New Delhi: At least four people were injured in firing by unknown persons allegedly due to gang war in Delhi's Uttam Nagar area last night, a report suggests.

4 injured in firing by unknown persons allegedly due to a gang war, in Delhi's Uttam Nagar East area last night; probe underway pic.twitter.com/HQ8gCULd11 — ANI (@ANI_news) January 9, 2017

The reason of the firing is yet to be ascertained and the police are investigating the matter.

As per reports, the residents of the area are unaware of who the people were who fired on the injured.

My brother was coming home after closing our shop,he was shot on his thigh. We don't know who were those people: Uttam Nagar resident #Delhi pic.twitter.com/JT55qsyVFm — ANI (@ANI_news) January 9, 2017

Further details awaited...