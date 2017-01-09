Banks hold back transaction fee decision after 'no cash, no petrol' uproar

New Delhi: The decision of banks levying 1% transaction fee for every card payment made at a petrol pump in the country has been held back as petroleum dealers have protested against this decision.

Petrol entities in the country protested the move and said that no petrol pump in the country would accept card payments from Monday, i.e., 9th January. They have demanded that they be compensated similarly in the process of banks levying tax on card transactions.

The decision has been deferred till 13th of this month.

Ever since demonetisation, card payments have soared massively in the country, especially at petrol pumps. If card payments are refused at petrol pumps, this would come as a painstaking inconvenience for consumers who are now relying on weekly limited transactions at ATMs.

Petroleum minister assured us that this issue will be resolved by January 13th, so we have decided to defer our strike till then: DPDA pic.twitter.com/WDigna1TbG — ANI (@ANI_news) January 8, 2017

"They (banks) must apologise to the public. If the banks straight away levy a 1% transaction fee, where do they expect us to go. It becomes extremely difficult to survive in such circumstances," said BR Ravindranath, President of Karnataka Federation of Petroleum Traders and Bangalore Petroleum Dealers Association.