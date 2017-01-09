Kerala: Student allegedly hangs himself; friends blame College authorities

Kochi: In another shocking incident that came to light from In another shocking incident that came to light from Kerala , an 18-year-old computer science student allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in the bathroom of his college hostel in Thrissur.

As per current reports, police have lodged a case of unnatural death but his friends allege that he was heckled by the college authority on being caught cheating. The semester exam was held on January 6 after which the incident took place.

As reported by NDTV, one of the friends of the deceased said, “The invigilator claimed that Jishnu was copying from another student but he kept saying he is innocent. College authorities threatened to debar him from writing any exams for three years and made him cross out his entire answer sheet."

As per reports, the deceased who was known as Jishnu was found missing for the compulsory 6:45PM hostel attendance after which his friends searched for him and found him dead.

Jishnu, the deceased was a 1st year student of Nehru College of Engineering and Research, a private college in Thrissur.

A probe into the case is underway.