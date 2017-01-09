Dubai passenger travelling with 3 kg gold arrested at Goa Airport

New Delhi: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Monday arrested a passenger from Dubai who flown in at Goa Airport with 3kg gold bricks.

Police have confiscated the bricks and arrested the man for further questioning on the matter. Passengers from Dubai have been frequently caught by customs amidst the attempt to smuggle in gold in hoards.

In other instances, gold have been seized in concealed diapers and in between plane seats.