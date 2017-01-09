Man on a killing spree in Delhi, kills father, stabs neighbour; stages death in LPG blast

New Delhi: On Sunday afternoon, an ex-merchant navy serviceman tried to commit suicide after going on a stabbing spree in east Delhi's IP Extension area. The 35-year-old stabbed his 60-year-old father in his apartment.

The accused allegedly first tried to assault the society guard before stabbing his father 36 times. After being attacked the father crawled all the way to the guardroom downstairs, trying to escape. The whole incident was captured in a CCTV footage.

The suspect has been identified as a Rahul Matta, who was disowned by his father Ravinder Matta and also was jailed twice before being sacked from the merchant navy in Canada.

The whole incident began at 1:35PM when Rahul entered the apartment with knives and meat choppers.

Rahul tried to stab the society guard Nandan, when he tried to stop him. JL Gupta, the RWA secretary of the society, said he called the police as the guard had raised an alarm.

Rahul went to his father's flat and began stabbing his father in the face and chest and continued the merciless assault. As his father crawled downstairs he chased him and kept stabbing him.

Also read: Firing in Delhi's Uttam Nagar by unknown persons injures 4

After hearing the police siren Rahul entered his father's neighbour's house Renu Bansal and stabbed her multiple times.

The suspect wasn’t quite finished with his killing spree yet as he invaded another flat and threatened to kill VK Sharma.

“I was alone at home when the bell rang. As I opened the door, I saw Rahul standing with two choppers in his hands. My first reaction was to engage him in small talk to divert his mind," Sharma said. “But he was so restless that he pushed me against the wall and threatened to slit my throat if I didn't let him in. At that point, I wasn't left with any option but to allow him inside. I rushed to the balcony and locked myself there while he first locked the main door of the house and then ran into the kitchen," he added.

Rahul refused to surrender when the police arrived as he went to the kitchen and turned on the gas stove and struck a match, resulting in a loud explosion. At the same time the police managed to break down the door of the flat.

Several cops were injured as Rahul was arrested and rushed to hospital where he was diagnosed with 40% burns.

Police team had taken Ravinder to hospital but he was declared brought dead. The injured neighbour, Renu, is still in hospital after receiving 26 stitches for her injuries.

Four sub-inspectors — Nishant, Sanjay, Anshul and Manish — were injured and have been shifted to Safdarjung Hospital.

Police have registered an FIR under IPC sections dealing with murder, attempt to murder, arson and criminal conspiracy.