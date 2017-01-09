Was Sonia Gandhi the puppeteer during the UPA regime? NAC files reveal

New Delhi: During the UPA regime where Prime Minister Manmohan Singh stood at the helm of the political ladder, there were speculations which pointed towards Congress president Sonia Gandhi's influence over the decision-making structure of the ruling government. With the release of the National Advisory Committee (NAC) files by the government, the contrary seems bleak.

The 710 files which have been released by the government at a time when opposition are calling the strikes show high influence of the NAC over PMO and the UPA government which had little to do when suggestions came their way.

The NAC has been repeatedly criticised as the "super cabinet".

#RemoteControlWar — UPA rule by proxy is out in the open, says BJP pic.twitter.com/iBsvrWgWlQ — NewsX (@NewsX) January 9, 2017

"The appointment of Sonia Gandhi as Chairperson of NAC has given rise to a psuedo-constitutional power centre. We already have a shaky Prime Minister reeling under challenges of price rise, terror and failed diplomacy added up with charges of messing up the economy," BJP spokesperson Rajiv Pratap Rudy said.