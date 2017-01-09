After raping 14-year-old girl, they smothered her to death
Sangli: In a horrific incident that came to light on Sunday, a 14-year-old was allegedly raped and murdered in Sangli, Maharashtra.

On January 5, the body of the girl was discovered on the roadside near a school in Malawali village. It was immediately sent to the local government hospital where after postmortem, doctors declared that the minor girl was first raped and then smothered to death.

Police has registered the case against unidentified offenders and investigations are going on.

Seeking swift justice for the deceased victim, men and women in large numbers from Sangli came out in support and held a candle march.

 

 

