Delhi government to reward people helping accident victims with Rs 2,000

New Delhi: Another charitable policy by the Delhi cabinet was approved on Friday under which the government will provide Rs 2,000 to anyone who offers help to victims involved in road accidents by taking them to a hospital.

“This scheme will encourage people to take accident victims to the hospital. Along with Rs 2,000, an appreciation certificate issued by the government will also be given,” said deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.

Sources reveal that this new monetary benefit is a great initiative and is likely to give bystanders an incentive to help accident victims and further provide them with legal protection.

“A Supreme Court order with regards to helping accident victims needs to be institutionalised better. That can only be done if people are motivated by giving them assurance that there is a law in place that will protect them. The monetary benefit is a great initiative but money is not the only factor when it comes to helping helping victims. It is the fear of legal hassles,” said Saji Cherian, director (operations) of the road safety NGO SaveLife Foundation.

Supreme Court in Mar 2016 approved the guidelines issued by the Centre for the protection of Good Samaritans at the hands of the police or any other authority.

Reports based on the Law Commission of India, 50% of those killed in road accidents could have been saved if they had received immediate assistance.

In 2015, 8085 accidents had taken place in the capital, in which 1622 people lost their lives.

World Health Organisation (WHO) also claimed that “skilled and empowered bystanders play a crucial role in saving lives” and “in order to enable bystanders to come forward and help injured persons, a supportive legal and ethical environment is needed”.