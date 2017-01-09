Arvind Kejriwal says AAP does not have any money to fight the polls in Punjab, Goa

New Delhi: While addressing a public meeting in Goa's Mapusa town on Monday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal said that his party had no money to fight the elections in the upcoming Assembly polls in Punjab and Goa.

"We don't have a single penny to contest Punjab and Goa polls. Our bank account is empty," said Kejriwal who has relentlessly criticised Prime Minister Modi's demonetisation move.

"We are in power in Delhi for the last two years, we also could have minted money. But even two years down the line, we don't have it to fight polls," he added.

AAP has maintained that his party has been transparent about where it receives its fundings from.

Kejriwal's party is aiming to sweep clean the polls in Punjab and is going to campaign against BJP in Uttar Pradesh even though they're not contesting in the election there.

As announced by the Election Commission, Goa and Punjab polls will begin on the same day which is February 4th.