Bengaluru: Woman and boyfriend plan ‘molestation plot’ to get married

Bengaluru: Days after the report of Days after the report of molestation of a burqa-clad woman in India's IT hub — Bengaluru city surfaced, the city police on Sunday said that the ‘molestation’ was staged by the victim and her brother-in-law to camouflage their extra-marital affair.

The CCTV footage that was later recovered showed a man stalking a burqa-clad woman walking towards a bus-stop on a deserted road on Friday morning. Another video that surfaced later that day showed that her lips, tongue, hand and toes were wounded as she tried to resist the molester.

The Deputy Commissioner of police (east division) Ajay Hilori informed that investigators found that the entire incident was pre-planned. The alleged stalker is the brother-in-law of the victim and he planned the incident intentionally as her parents were trying to marry her off with someone else.

The officer was quoted saying, “The duo is in a relationship and decided to stage the molestation because she wouldn’t be able to find a match then. The accused thought he could then convince his wife to let him marry her sister.”

According to a report, the idea came to the couple after they watched television channels that aired CCTV footage of a woman being molested by two men riding a two-wheeler in the Kammanahalli area of the city on New Year’s Eve.

Hilori even added that the accused observed the camera in the area and stage the incident. The man was so confident about the plot that he himself took the lady to the police station.