The rise of a new General in the armed forces? PM Modi to be briefed soon

New Delhi: The National Security Council and the Defence Ministry will be briefing Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the process of creating a new General for the armed forces during the annual Combined Commanders Conference (CCC) which is to be held in Dehradun in the coming weeks.

Concerned authorities are working on the proposal for creation of the post of permanent, chairman chiefs of staffs committee, who would be equivalent to the chiefs of Army, Navy and Air Force.

The new chief would be a four-star officer who would be anointed with the responsibility to handle service issues like acquisition of upgraded weapon systems, troops training and joint operations.

The indoor meeting will be held at the Indian Military Academy (IMA) in Dehradun where the Prime Minister will address all senior army commander-rank officers of the three services along with the officials of the tri-services formation.

Sources claim that Lt General Pravin Bakshi might be considered for the new post.