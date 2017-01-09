PAC calls meeting on January 20 to discuss demonetisation

New Delhi: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament has called for a meeting to discuss the effect of demonetisation on January 20.

RBI Governor Urjit Patel, Finance Secretary Ashok Lavasa and Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das will be present in the meeting which will be presided KV Thomas, the Chairman of PAC.

The PAC even have the right to call Prime Minister Narendra Modi if it will not be satisfied with the answers that will be given by top finance ministry officials and the RBI governor, to whom the questionnaire has been sent.

Senior Congress leader and PAC Chairman KV Thomas said, "We have not yet received answers for the questions we have sent to them. They will reply few days before the January 20th meeting. Their replies will be discussed in detail."