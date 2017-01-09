25% increase in indirect tax collection: FM Arun Jaitley

New Delhi: After citing the fact that India's economy is getting back to normal after the ban of high-value banknotes, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley addressed a press conference and provided details of the tax revenue collection in the first three quarters of Financial Year of 2016 in New Delhi on Monday.

The Finance Minister had earlier defended demonetisation through his post on Facebook by explaining the fact that government had absolute clarity from day one that it would move against the shadow economy and black money.

In the press conference on Monday, Arun Jaitley, while briefing the media on direct and indirect tax figures said that the overall increase in indirect taxes for the period April to Dec 16 compared to the same figures last year is 25%.

Jaitley mentioned the 31.6% increase of Central Excise in December 2016 as compared to December 2015.

"Since there has been a considerable debate as to the impact of currency squeeze in November and December, the revenue data becomes relevant. The direct tax collections for April-December period have increased 12.01% year-on-year," Jaitley told the media.

"The indirect tax data for April-December (2016), compared to the same figure (in 2015), has seen an overall increase of 25%."

"Individually, the central excise has shown a 43% increase, service tax 23.9% increase and customs duty has increased by 4.1%," he added.

According to Jaitley in comparison to November 2016, the growth of Indirect Tax in December 2016 is 12.8%.

Jatiley said the demonetised notes had no role to play in the tax collections for December as people were allowed to pay taxes in the spiked currency only in November.

As compared to December 2015, the customs declined by 6.3% in December 2016 because gold imports during the period crashed, he added.

For most Indian states VAT collections have increased, direct and indirect taxes for the first 3 quarters have moved up.