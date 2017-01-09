J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti orders SIT probe into killings of ATM guard and lecturer

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday announced the setting up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into the killings of ATM guard Riyaz Ahmad Shah and lecturer Shabir Ahmad Mangoo.

The killing of the duo took place during the agitations that resulted after the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani on July 8, 2016.

The announcement by J&K CM regarding an SIT probe into the killings of the ATM guard and lecturer were made during the ongoing assembly session.

While Professor Mangoo was reported to have been allegedly beaten to death by the army during a raid, Shah was found dead with over 300 pellets in his body and it was alleged that he had been fired at by the Paramilitary CRPF near SMHS hospital in Srinagar. Both the killings took place in August 2016.