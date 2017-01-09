Guntur: Grieving parents hang self to death after son's demise

New Delhi: A couple in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh committed suicide on Monday after grieving over the death of their only son for 45 days straight.

Chandrasekhar and Navina ended their lives by hanging at their house in Pattabhipuram in the town. The couple was suspected to have committed suicide on Saturday night.

They were depressed since the death of their only son in the school in November. Vamshi Krishna, a student of ninth standard, died in Sri Chaitanya Techno School on November 22.

The boy, who was staying in school hostel, was suffering from fever for three days. The parents had alleged that the school management did not inform them about his ill-health.

Vamshi's parents and student organisations had staged a sit-in infront of the school along with his body, demanding justice.

Student groups said Vamshi's parents had been asking the authorities to take action against the school management for their negligence, which led to their son's death.

They alleged that no action was taken against the management of the corporate school.

