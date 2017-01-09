PM Modi may face questions on demonetisation if RBI's Urjit Patel falls short

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi may be called in for questioning by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) if Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Urjit Patel's answers on demonetisation falls short of their expectation.

A questionnaire has been sent by the PAC to top finance ministry officials and RBI Governor Urjit Patel on the January 20 meeting where the involving officials will be questioned about the issues of demonetisation and its execution.

"We have not yet received answers for the questions we have sent to them. They will reply few days before the January 20th meeting. Their replies will be discussed in detail," PAC Chairman and senior Congress leader KV Thomas said.

When the question came to the summoning of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the chairman said. "The committee has all right to call anybody involved in the matter. But that will depend on the outcome of the January 20th meeting. We can call PM on demonetisation issue if members unanimously decide."

Among the questions which have been put up by the PAC, some of them are: How much money has been brought back into the system after demonetisation? Is there a law which restricts people from accessing their own money? Who were involved in the decision-making policy of demonetisation?