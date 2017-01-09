Kolkata: Middle-aged woman molested by drunk youth

Kolkata: Adding to the string of attacks on women, another incident from Kolkata has come up where a middle-aged woman was molested by a couple of drunken youngsters.

The woman, a resident of Gariahat, had gone to pick up her 10-year-old son who takes tuition classes at a coaching centre in Cornfield Road area of Kolkata. While waiting outside for her son, the routine pick up turned into a nightmare when four drunk youth, including a girl, came up to her and started passing lewd remarks at her.

When the victim’s husband turned up at the scene and tried to intervene, the offenders landed several punches and kicks at him.

Moreover, when the victims tried to get away, the youngsters followed them and kept abusing them both verbally and physically.

Even when the police arrived, one of the youngsters threatened to kill the couple. The accused were arrested and sent to judicial custody.