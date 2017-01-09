Mamata Banerjee calls demonetisation 'shameless flop show'; announces 3-day protests

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced three days of nationwide protests against note ban

Kolkata: Terming demonetisation a "shameless flop show", West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced three days of nationwide protests starting on Tuesday.
 
"Trinamool Congress is organising nationwide protest against Modi babu's shameless flop-show NoteBandi," Banerjee said, referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
 
 
She said 'dharnas' would be held in West Bengal, Bhubaneswar, Punjab, Kishanganj (Bihar), Manipur, Tripura, Assam, Jharkhand and Delhi.
 
She also demanded the removal of restrictions on cash withdrawals in banks imposed after the November 8 demonetisation.
 
"Restrictions should be removed. Hardships being faced by millions due to demonetisation," she added.
