United SP will contest polls to make Akhilesh Yadav CM: Mulayam Singh

New Delhi: In a move signifying an end to the prolonged feud in the Samajwadi Party, Mulayam Singh Yadav on Monday said his party stands united and Akhilesh Yadav will be the face for the next chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.

The SP chief also said that his party will soon start campaigning for the upcoming Assembly elections.

“For the benefit of the entire state, our party stands united. There is no question of any division whatsoever in the party and we will begin campaigning soon. Akhilesh will be the next chief minister, there is no doubt about that,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Mulayam Singh Yadav had clarified that there is no rift between him and his son Akhilesh Yadav. He, however, did accept that there were differences in the party and assured that it will soon be sorted.

"There is no dispute between my son and I. There is some problem in the party, one person is behind this feud; I am sure that matters will be resolved," said Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Mulayam Singh’s ‘one person’ target is his cousin and Akhilesh Yadav's chief aide Ram Gopal Yadav, who has presented the Election Commission with ample documents to prove that it is Akhilesh Yadav who is the head of the party.

In a presser on Sunday, Mulayam had asserted that he is still the boss in the party. "I am the national president, Akhilesh Yadav is the Chief Minister, Shivpal Yadav is the president of the Uttar Pradesh unit," MSY had said.

The veteran leader was accompanied by brother Shivpal and close aide Amar Singh on his meeting with the Election Commission in Delhi to stake claim to the party’s symbol – the "cycle” – which he founded quarter of a century ago.

There has been a feud in the Yadav family for a long time but the open war began when the party tickets were announced and close aides of Akhilesh Yadav who are ministers in his cabinet and are sitting MLAs were denied ticket.

CM Akhilesh Yadav reacted to this and later announced his own list of 235 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in UP.

Both camps, Mulayam and Akhilesh, have been demanding the party symbol and no truce has been reinstated within the party.

As per reports, CM Akhilesh Yadav seems to be in a better position in terms of support from the MLAs. Akhilesh had earlier, before the EC, claimed that he enjoys the support of over 200 of 229 Samajwadi Party lawmakers in the state.

Akhilesh Yadav will also be meeting the Election Commission officials on Monday and would demand that the party symbol should be given to him as the Samajwadi Party stands divided and he is the current president of the party chosen by the party MLAs by vote.

CM Akhilesh Yadav and party national executive Ram Gopal Yadav was expelled from the party for six years by party Chief Mulayam Singh Yadav after they announced a separate list of candidates for the elections.

Earlier this month, Akhilesh Yadav had orgainised a National Executive meeting with the help of Ram Gopal Yadav and unanimously elected himself as the national president of the Samajwadi Party.

Mulayam Singh Yadav was given the role of a 'mentor' in the new body formed.