Rose Valley scam: TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay's CBI remand extended by 6 days

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay's CBI remand was extended by 6 more days on Monday.

Bandyopadhyay was arrested by CBI on January 3 for his involvement in the Rose Valley chit fund scam. Another TMC leader Tapas Pal is also in the custody of the central investigative agency on graft charges.

Hitting out at the Centre for his arrest, Sudip Bandyopadhyay said he won't be released until the conclusion of budget session.

"They won't release me before the budget session gets over," Bandyopadhyay told the media.

Meanwhile, TMC continues to maintain that Sudip and Tapas have been arrested with the intention of terrorising the TMC. The party has also conducted protests at several places demanding the release of its leaders.