2016 Kashmir unrest was a well planned conspiracy: Mehbooba Mufti

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday blamed Pakistan and the separatist leaders for inciting violence and planning conspiracies in the Kashmir Valley.

While replying to a debate in the state assembly on last year's unrest in the Valley, Mehbooba said: "When issues like Kashmiri Pandit Colony and Sainik Colony did not work, the killing of Burhan Wani was used to trigger unrest."

Mehbooba said: "Pakistan and the separatists derailed the dialogue process by shutting doors on the all-party delegation because they had made preparations for the Valley unrest in advance."

Defending the security forces' handling of the situation, the Chief Minister said: "When a mob attacks a police station with petrol bombs, stones and axes, it becomes difficult to exercise restraint."

She also announced compensation of Rs five lakh to every family that lost a member to firing by security forces and a government job for those blinded by pellets during the unrest which lasted nearly five months.

The Chief Minister also promised punishment to those guilty of using excessive force.

The five-month-long unrest, which sparked off after the killing of militant leader Burhan Wani on July 8, 2016, left more than 100 persons dead.

She said the death of a college lecturer and an ATM guard during the unrest would be probed. The security forces were blamed for the killing of the ATM guard in Srinagar and the lecturer in Pulwama district.