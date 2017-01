Mumbai: An unidentified body of a 12-year-old boy was found in a suitcase near Lokmanya Tilak railway station on Sunday night.

As per the police, few local residents found a red suitcase near a secluded spot close to LTT's parcel department. They were shocked to see the body and informed the police control room at around 8 pm.

Meanwhile, the body has been sent for post mortem. Police is also monitoring the CCTV footage of the location in order to nab the killer.