Congress demands removal of PM Modi's posters from petrol pumps

New Delhi: Ahead of assembly polls in five states, the Congress party on Monday wrote to the Election Commission demanding the removal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s posters from petrol pumps.

The five states going to polls this year are Goa, Manipur Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Last week, staff of Municipal Corporation in Bengal pulled down all the posters and hoardings photographs of Modi at more than 40 petrol pumps across Asansol city. The local administration claimed that the pump owners failed to pay the dues after they were issued notices asking to pay display tax for the hoardings.

Earlier, the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Nasim Zaidi announced a number of new measures for the elections in five states. The measures include number of posters that can be put up near polling stations and other dos and don'ts.