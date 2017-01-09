MCD sanitation workers dump muck on streets, go on strike

New Delhi: Not paid their salaries for over two months, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) sanitation workers on Monday dumped piles of muck taken out of drains and garbage on city roads as they went on a strike.

The workers of East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) also burnt an effigy of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at their corporation headquarter in Shahdara near Shyam Lal College.

The sweepers were joined by a number of other employees responsible for cleaning of the city's drains.

"The sanitation workers of all 62 wards of both zones (Shahdara South and Shahdara North) of EDMC took part in the demonstration and went on to strike today (on Monday)," EDMC official Roshan Lal Paracha, told IANS.

"They haven't received their salaries for last two-three months despite a High court order last year, in which they should get their salaries by seventh of every month.

"It happens regularly. They get their salaries for a couple of months, then they will not get it for the next few... Because of the enmity between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the common man is suffering," he added.

East Delhi Municipal Corporation Standing Committee Chairman Jeetendra Chaudhary blamed the lack of budget funds and the Delhi government's "casual behaviour" for missing out on workers' wages.

"As per certain guidelines of fourth Delhi Finance Commission, MCD was to get a boost in its budget. But the Delhi government is yet to finalise the recommendations... As of now it owes us 4,900 crore," Chaudhary told IANS.

"They (AAP) should stop playing their blame-game and come out in open for debate over the accusations it has leveled against MCD. We have been trying to meet Kejriwal for the last five days, but he is always either in Punjab or in Goa. He does not have any time for Delhi," he added.

Chaudhury also said that his department owes Rs 2,200 crore in arrears to its employees.