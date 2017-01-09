Sushma Swaraj asks mission in UAE to help stranded sailors with essentials
| Monday, January 9, 2017 - 19:03
Swaraj had said that India will resolve the issue | Photo: IANS

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Monday asked the Indian mission to ensure that sailors stuck in merchant ships in the United Arab Emirates do not suffer shortage of essential supplies.

"I have asked the mission to ensure that Indian sailors do not suffer for want of essential supplies," the minister said in a tweet on Monday.

On Friday, Swaraj said that India will resolve this issue.

She was responding to media reports on the 41 Indian sailors who are stranded in four abandoned merchant ships at Ajman anchorage in the UAE.

In another tweet, speaking about the efforts made by the ministry, Sushma Swaraj said, "We have contacted the captains of the two vessels, ship owners, port authorities and the government."

"They have essential supplies of for next two weeks. We are helping in the settlement of their dues and release of the crew," she added.

According to media reports, the owners of the vessels had seized the passports of the sailors, and had not paid the sailors their wages for more than a year.

