No end to Air India's woes; ranked third worst airline in the world

New Delhi: The country's state-owned carrier, Air India has been ranked as the third worst airline in the world by aviation insights company FlightStats.

The list was prepared after taking on-time performance records of various international airlines into account.

Air India has been struggling to make profits for a long time now, as a result of which its service has gone downhill in past few years. The airlines, however, is making efforts to get back on track and has given a full presentation to PM Narendra Modi on a turnaround plan.

Here is the full list of the worst 10 International Airlines of 2016:

10. Hainan Airlines

9. Korean Air

8. Air China

7. Hong Kong Airlines

6. China Eastern Airlines

5. Asiana Airlines

4. Philippine Airlines

3. Air India

2. Icelandair

1. El Al -