No end to Air India's woes; ranked third worst airline in the world

New Delhi: The country's state-owned carrier, Air India has been ranked as the third worst airline in the world by aviation insights company FlightStats.
The list was prepared after taking on-time performance records of various international airlines into account.
Air India has been struggling to make profits for a long time now, as a result of which its service has gone downhill in past few years. The airlines, however, is making efforts to get back on track and has given a full presentation to PM Narendra Modi on a turnaround plan.
Here is the full list of the worst 10 International Airlines of 2016:
10. Hainan Airlines
9. Korean Air
8. Air China
7. Hong Kong Airlines
6. China Eastern Airlines
5. Asiana Airlines
4. Philippine Airlines
3. Air India
2. Icelandair
1. El Al -
