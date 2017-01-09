No end to Air India's woes; ranked third worst airline in the world

By
| Monday, January 9, 2017 - 20:07
First Published |
Air India, Worst airlines, FlightStats, Worst airlines of the world, world news, latest news, news in english

Air India has been ranked as the third worst airline in the world by FlightStats

New Delhi: The country's state-owned carrier, Air India has been ranked as the third worst airline in the world by aviation insights company FlightStats. 
 
The list was prepared after taking on-time performance records of various international airlines into account. 
 
 
Air India has been struggling to make profits for a long time now, as a result of which its service has gone downhill in past few years. The airlines, however, is making efforts to get back on track and has given a full presentation to PM Narendra Modi on a turnaround plan.  
 
Here is the full list of the worst 10 International Airlines of 2016: 
 
10. Hainan Airlines 
9. Korean Air 
8. Air China 
7. Hong Kong Airlines 
6. China Eastern Airlines
5. Asiana Airlines 
4. Philippine Airlines
3. Air India 
2. Icelandair 
1. El Al - 
Tags:
Air India, Worst airlines, FlightStats, Worst airlines of the world, world news, Latest News, News in English
Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        


 

 

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.