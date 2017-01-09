Coal scam: Court allows Naveen Jindal to travel abroad

New Delhi: A court here on Monday allowed former Congress MP and industrialist Naveen Jindal, accused in a coal block allocation case, to travel abroad from January 16 to 23 for business purposes.

Special Judge Bharat Parashar gave permission to Jindal to visit London and Switzerland, with some conditions imposed on him.

The case relates to the allocation of Jharkhand's Amarkonda Murgadangal coal block to Jindal Steel and Gagan Sponge, and along with Jindal, former Minister of State for Coal Dasari Narayana Rao, former Jharkhand Chief Minister Madhu Koda, former Coal Secretary H.C. Gupta and others are among the accused.

In April 2015, the CBI filed a chargesheet against Jindal, Koda, Rao and Gupta. Besides them, other accused in the case are Jindal Realty Director Rajeev Jain, Gagan Sponge Directors Girish Kumar Juneja and R.K. Saraf, Sowbhagya Media's Managing Director K. Ramakrishna and Chartered Accountant Garg.

Five private companies -- four based in Delhi and one in Hyderabad -- were also named in the CBI chargesheet.

These companies are Jindal Steel & Power Ltd, Gagan Sponge Iron Pvt Ltd, Jindal Reality Pvt Ltd, New Delhi Exim Pvt Ltd and Sowbhagya Media Ltd.